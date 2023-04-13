Forest Park graduate DJ Myers gets his long-awaited break by playing in the USFL

No matter how well DJ Myers performed in training camp, he remained cautious about his chances of making the final roster for the United States Football League’s Memphis Showboats.
The 2012 Forest Park graduate had traveled down this road too many times in the past. He believed he’d done enough to earn a shot in pro football’s upper echelons before only to never receive a follow-up inviting him for a tryout.
Instead, he bounced from team to team in two different low-paying indoor football leagues, wondering whether he’d ever catch a break.
Only when he made the Showboats’ final 50-player roster did Myers breathe a sigh of relief. There was no let down again. The USFL promised the 6-foot-3 wide receiver a chance and he took advantage of it. That’s all he wanted.
“I’d been conditioned to feel like it wasn’t going to happen,” Myers said. “Look how long it took me to get here? I’ve been passed up so many times.”
Myers’ journey to this point began after he graduated from Division II Midwestern State in 2018. In his final season, he caught 40 passes for 638 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns to help Midwestern reach the second of the playoffs.
In advance of the 2018 NFL Draft. he worked out for the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, but neither resulted in a training camp invitation.
He took the fall of 2018 off to coach wide receivers at Mercyhurst before embarking on a four-year odyssey that took him from the Philadelphia Soul of the now defunct Arena Football League to the Orlando Predators and the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League.
Myers made a pittance at each stop. He received $1,200 per game in Philadelphia followed by $250 per game in Orlando and then $800 a game in Carolina.
To make ends meet, Myers has worked as a sports performance trainer in Austin (TX) since 2020. He hopes one day to open his own gym. He also has been an extra in two movies, including “American Underdog,” the 2021 biographical sports film about Kurt Warner’s rise from the Arena Football League quarterback to NFL Hall of Famer.
But Myers still held out hope to play in the NFL. He believes the USFL will give him that chance. Most of the USFL players and personnel have some type of NFL experience.
The league’s latest version began play a year ago. Currently, there are eight teams in the USFL, which is owned by founder Brian Woods and Fox Sports. Teams play 10-regular season games. The season runs April 15 to July 1.
Each team carries 40 active players game day and 10 inactive players.
Myers understood his age (28) worked against him. Plus, he’d never played at a higher level than indoor league football. Myers hoped to join the USFL a year ago, but went unselected in its inaugural draft.
“All I wanted was an opportunity, but you are the odd man coming out of the indoor leagues,” Myers said. “Players there are so overlooked. There’s so much great talent there. They deserve the same opportunity.”
Myers’ break came thanks to the efforts first of his younger brother Guy. In May, 2022, the USFL signed Guy, a Forest Park graduate who played quarterback at Division II University of Charleston (WV). The New Jersey Generals then claimed Guy.
John Peterson, the USFL’s director of player personnel, initially signed Guy. May 18, 2022
Knowing his brother’s capabilities and how well he was playing for Carolina, Guy kept mentioning Myers to Peterson. (Guy ended up with Memphis, who released him Jan. 26).
“Guy basically said, ‘turn on the film and make a decision,’” Myers said. “They took my brother’s word.”
Peterson reached out to Myers in June. At the time, Myers was attending an XFL showcase at College Park, Maryland with the hopes of hooking on with that league.
Peterson and Myers remained in touch throughout the summer.
Myers finished his season in Carolina on a high note. He was named first-team, all-NAL at jack-linebacker and second team at wide receiver. He was third in the league during the regular season in receiving yardage (842). He totaled 68 receptions in 14 games and 17 touchdowns.
Defensively, he recorded four interceptions, one touchdown, 13 tackles and two forced fumbles.
After Carolina lost Aug. 13 in the NAL championship game, Peterson followed up and asked Myers if he ever heard back from the XFL. Myers told him he had not.
After the USFL signed Myers, Peterson called Myers a few hours later to say Tampa Bay head coach Todd Haley wanted Myers on his team. The signing was officially announced Sept. 17.
The Bandits’ players and personnel ended up moving to Memphis after Tampa Bay announced it was taking a break for the USFL’s second season. But Myers still had a spot.
“John went to bat for me,” Myers said.
By signing a one-year contract, Myers will see a sizable increase in pay from his indoor league days. USFL players' minimum salaries are $5,350 per week for active players, up from the current $4,500 per week amount in 2022. Inactive players receive $2,500 a week.
Myers, who has been running with the No. 2 receiving group, hopes he does well enough in Memphis to earn an invitation to an NFL training camp this summer.
Since he’s come this far, Myers sees no reason to stop now.
“Most of these guys here want to get back to the NFL,” Myers said. “But I’m getting here for the first time. It’s more special for me.”
