Forest Park (5-1 overall, 3-1 in Cardinal District) defeated Potomac 25-19, 25-9, 25-15 Thursday.
The Bruins were led by Destini Pickett with 11 kills, 5 aces and 7 digs. While Ariana Lewis and Zoe Strachan each contributed 8 kills. Rachel Graham shelled out 23 assists on the night and Bella McClain adding 9. Forest Park combined for 37 kills, 17 aces, 34 digs and 33 assists.
They host Battlefield on Monday night.
