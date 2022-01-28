Former Arlington Soccer Association standout Stiven Jimenez currently is participating in preseason camp with the professional FC Cincinnati team just a week after training with the U.S. Under-15 Men’s Youth National Team.
The 14-year-old defender is by far the youngest player in camp.
“It has been great. I’m learning a lot,” Jimenez said. “I couldn’t sleep for a day, I was so happy. It’s been really challenging because they are professionals and I am still young. But it has been a really good experience for me and for my future, so I can know what it’s like [to play at the professional level]. They treat me like their little brother. They always give me advice.”
While with Arlington Soccer Association from 2018-20, Jimenez played an age group up on the 2006 Academy Team, receiving guidance from coaches Marcelo Sarvas and Oscar Feliu. He then left to play in Brazil before landing at FC Cincinnati Academy.
“You could tell he was a kid with a lot of potential,” Arlington Soccer boys academy age-group director Feliu said. “He was a strong defender and very difficult to beat. He was a hard-working kid who was humble. He was a quiet leader on the team.”
Said Jimenez: “I loved the club. Arlington was one of my favorite clubs. The coaching staff was great. Arlington helped me a lot with my physical approach. They helped me with my style of playing. They would pull me to the side and tell me what I have to do better.”
