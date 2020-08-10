Former teammates Kyle Novak and Lucas Donlon of the state-champion Great Falls Little League Major All-Stars played in the Northern Virginia Collegiate League this summer and had productive baseball campaigns.
Novak is a Madison High School graduate and Donlon a grad of Georgetown Prep, a private school.
For the league-champion Night Owls, Donlon batted .452 in 20 games with two home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBI. The third baseman’s 30 hits were among the league’s most.
Donlon hit safely in his final 11 games and in 19 of the team’s 20 contests.
Novak was the Hot Wings’s starting second baseman, and batted .380 with a homer and 10 RBI in 18 games.
Both play Division I college baseball, Novak for James Madison University and Donlon for Virginia Tech.
“Playing in this league was really fun,” Donlon said. “I got to play with Matt Thomas. We played against each other in college.”
The league was started because many other summer college leagues were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donlon was planning to play in one of those leagues.
“When I heard about this league, it was really exciting to have another opportunity,” Donlon said. “There were a lot of good players in this league. I didn’t know if I would do this good. I worked hard to prepare, so playing in this league paid off.”
Other players from that Great Falls all-star team who are still playing college baseball are Danny Hosley (Norfolk State University) and Jason Volpicelli (Washington and Lee University).
All four had productive seasons in the short spring college campaign that was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That Great Falls all-star team was eliminated in the region tournament back then after defeating eventual World Series champion Tennessee for one of its victories in the competition. Novak homered twice in that victory over Tennessee.
* One of the other top local hitters in the college league was Oakton High graduate Eric Lingebach, who plays college ball at Christopher Newport University.
Lingebach played for the Rough Riders, batting .395 with 29 RBI, nine doubles, a triple and five home runs, including two grand slams. Lingebach added three sacrifice flies.
