Former Freedom-Woodbridge High School student Nelson Martinez has been invited to attend the upcoming El Salvador Men’s National Soccer team training camp.
The camp is in preparation for the country’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Jan. 27 at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. The match begins the next round of World Cup qualifying contests.
After its game against the United States, El Salvador is at Honduras Jan. 30 and then hosts Canada Feb. 2.
A defender, Martinez competes for North Carolina FC of the USL. Martinez signed with North Carolina FC in March, 2021. He started 25 of North Carolina FC's 28 games last season.
Martinez withdrew from Freedom during the second semester of his junior year to pursue a professional career.
Instead of graduating from Freedom in June, 2019, he trained with Loudoun FC. He signed with Loudoun United FC before the cub announced it had signed him June 26, 2020.
Martinez holds dual citizenship in both the United States and El Salvador.
