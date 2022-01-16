Former Marshall High School athletic trainer Jon Almquist was among those recently selected into the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021. Almquist was chosen under the category of contributor.
He was hired as Marshall’s first full-time trainer in 1983.
Almquist also became the first full-time administrator for the Fairfax County Public Schools athletic training program.
He had an influential role as an original member of the Virginia High School Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Almquist helped create the VHSL wrestling weight control program and much more.
Almquist was a spokesperson at the local, state, district, and national levels on topics such as concussions, wrestling weight control, issues in athletic training in high schools, facility management, appropriate medical care, heat illness, and other matters to support athletes in the VHSL.
The 32nd annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is Sunday, Feb. 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online: https://gofan.co/app/VHSL.
Members of the Class of 2021 will bring the total membership to 318.
