A couple of years after retiring from a decades-long career of coaching men’s college basketball, Webb Hatch recently returned to the collegiate bench to be in charge, if only for a very brief stint.
Over a three-day, three-game period, Hatch, now 75 and the former men’s head coach at Marymount University, was the head coach of the Portsmouth Sports Club team at the recent and annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The competition, which has been held 68 times, is a showcase event for college seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.
Some 100 scouts from the National Basketball Association and other professional leagues attended the tournament. The competition is held inside the 4,000-seat Churchland High School gymnasium in Portsmouth.
“It’s a big event in the area, it was fun and I was glad to have the opportunity to be involved,” said Hatch, who lives in Virginia Beach. “It was a learning experience, and I hope to coach again in 2023.”
Hatch, who was hired at Marymount to begin the men’s basketball program 35 years ago this coming season, inquired about coaching in the invitational two years ago. When a head-coaching opportunity opened for the 2022 event, he was offered the position.
Hatch explained the teams of players are allowed only a one-hour practice prior to the first game. His Portsmouth Sports Club squad only got just 30 minutes because of a gym-use conflict.
Portsmouth Sports Club finished 0-3 in the event, losing three close games and shooting just 33 percent from the field for the competition.
“We had our chances in all three games, but shot poorly,” Hatch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.