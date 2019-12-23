This year, Jim Smith did hot have to delay his Christmas shopping until the 11th hour like the high-school basketball coach had done during so many previous Decembers.
Smith is available to shop earlier than Dec. 24 because on Dec. 18, he retired from his position of 29 years as head coach at Chantilly High – five games into the 2019-20 season. His decision to step down took some by surprise, but the choice was something Smith, who has 494 career victories and is one of the winningest coaches in the history of public-school basketball in Northern Virginia, had been considering for a while.
“There comes a point in a profession when you have been doing something for a long time like I have that it’s time for a change,” Smith said. “A change in leadership is the best situation for everybody involved. I have no regrets and I am proud of what our teams accomplished at McLean and Chantilly.”
Smith was the longest tenured head boys basketball coach in the old Northern Region setup of Northern Virginia. He was McLean High’s head coach for three seasons, starting in 1987, before taking the job at Chantilly to start the 1991-92 campaign. The Stuart High School graduate was the head coach for one season at private-school Sidwell Friends before taking the McLean job.
At McLean, he made the Highlanders a regular winner after the team had not had much success in many previous years. At Chantilly, his teams were perennial district and region contenders. His Chantilly squads won one region championship and five district crowns.
Smith retired as a social studies teacher at Chantilly two years ago. He was planning to clean out his basketball office at Chantilly on Dec. 21.
“Every year, because I was coaching, I put off Christmas shopping until the last day on Dec. 24,” Smith said on Friday, Dec. 20. “This afternoon I am going Christmas shopping.”
Smith said he planned to also attend a movie, maybe Star Wars, the night of Dec. 20, a Friday evening when he would normally be coaching basketball. He talked about how he plans to not attend any boys high-school basketball games for the rest of the season. Whether he will coach again, if an opportunity becomes available, remains to be seen.
“I’m going to play it by ear and take some time away and get into new routines,” Smith said. “I can spend more time and get more involved with my kids, and I have other things I want to do. I love the competition, but this will be the first time I won’t be part of a team in years. If the right situation comes around to coach again, we’ll see in time.”
Smith also spent some seasons as an assistant football coach at McLean and Chantilly.
“He was a very good [basketball] coach, better than my college coach,” one of Smith’s former high-school players said.
Rusty Payne played under Smith at McLean and now is the football and basketball announcer at the school, among other duties.
“He’s everything that’s great about high-school basketball in Northern Virginia,” Payne said about Smith.
Smith reminisced about his coaching career, thanking a number of administrators he appreciated working under and who gave him a chance to coach at McLean and Chantilly. He thanked former McLean principal Elizabeth Lodal and the school’s former director of student activities Bernice Polk for giving him a chance. At Chantilly he thanked former DSAs Jim Waller and Terry Brown, and former principal Dale Rumberger.
“I am very thankful to have worked for some great people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.