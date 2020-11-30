For years, standout swimmer Andrew Seliskar has won so many significant races at all levels of competition, and set countless records along the way, that the one-time McLean resident has trouble remembering them all.
Now, the former summertime star in Northern Virginia Swimming League for the McLean Marlins has one remaining goal that he will likely never forget – to swim for the U.S. in the Olympics. That’s why the 24-year-old continues to compete.
Seliskar swam in two U.S. Olympic trials in 2012 at age 15 then in 2016, but did not earn a spot on the team. He’s hoping the experience of those past trials will make the third time the charm next summer.
The 2020 U.S. trials and Olympic Games were postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m still and always preparing for the trials and the Olympics, ;that’s why I keep swimming,” Seliskar said. “My dream is still to swim in the Olympic Games, and I’m very optimistic.”
Since his college graduation in 2019 where he was a standout swimmer at the University of California- Berkeley, Seliskar continues to compete for professional teams. He recently swam in the pro International Swimming League competition in Budapest, Hungary, against many of the world’s best as a member of the LA Current pro team.
Seliskar said he treated the meet as more of a training camp and an avenue to swim against, and train with, the best. He performed quite well, winning the men’s 200 individual medley in 1:51.53, placing second in the 400 IM (4:02.42) and fourth in the 400 freestyle (1:41.91).
“The top swimmers were all in one place, so that was really the only opportunity in recent months to swim against the best in the world,” Seliskar said.
Even if he doesn’t make the 2021 Olympic team, Seliskar said he probably won’t be ready to hang up swimming, if ever.
“I can always see myself swimming competitively, professionally or even in a masters’ program,” he said.
For the Marlins of the NVSL, Seliskar set multiple league and team records, then dominated his races for the Thomas Jefferson High School squad, as well as with amateur club teams. He won multiple Virginia High School League state crowns and set a national prep record in the boys 100-yard breaststroke.
Seliskar still has extended family in Northern Virginia, saying he often thinks about his years with the Marlins and keeps in contact with a coach from the team, which he joined at age 4 or 5.
“That league and those [NVSL] meets helped me develop as a racer, and to learn about the importance of going to practice every day and enjoying being in the water,” Seliskar said.
In college, Seliskar won an NCAA championship, 11 Pac-12 Conference titles, and was a member of the U.S. National team.
Seliskar’s older brother, Stephen, also was a standout in the NVSL for the McLean Marlins, in high school at Jefferson and in college at Purdue University. Stephen Seliskar, 26, lives and works in Dallas now, helping to build swimming pools as a mechanical engineer. He is no longer a competitive swimmer.
