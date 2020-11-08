With three former players coaching on NFL staffs in recent seasons and another at the Division I college level, the Oakton High School football team has been a training ground for that profession.
Scott Turner (ex-quarterback at Oakton) is the offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team. He previously was an NFL assistant with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. In college, he was on the Division I staffs of the the University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh and a graduate assistant at Oregon State.
At Oakton, Turner (a 2000 graduate) was a quarterback on head coach Pete Bendorf’s teams, then played a few games in college for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Turner is the son of former Washington Redskins coach Norv Turner.
Former Oakton linebacker/runningback/tight end Cody Grimm (a 2005 graduate) is a defensive/special teams assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft.
Also a high-school lacrosse standout, Grimm played college football at Virginia Tech, making the team as a walkon and eventually becoming a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. He played parts of two seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay.
Grimm is the son of NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Russ Grimm, who played for the Redskins then later coached for the team as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.
Former Oakton player Jack Tyler (a 2009 graduate) is a defensive quality control college coach for Virginia Tech, where he was a standout linebacker after making the team as a walkon and becoming an all-ACC player. Previously he was a graduate assistant at Tech.
Oakton graduate Chad Grimm (a 2003 graduate) is not coaching this season, after spending the past 11 years coaching for the Redskins, Cardinals and San Diego Chargers of the NFL.
Chad Grimm also played at Virginia Tech as an outside linebacker. At Oakton, he played multiple positions and also was a standout lacrosse player.
He is the brother of Cody Grimm and the son of Russ Grimm.
