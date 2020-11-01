During a recent three to four year stretch, a handful of throwers, helped by an assistant coach, became a dominant group for the Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High School indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
Those team members have all moved on from the Arlington school, but are still very much involved in the sport and doing well.
Thrower Jabari Bennett and Benedict Draghi are members of the Division II Tiffin University team in Ohio, Tony Auguste throws for Division I South Carolina Upstate, and former W-L throwing coach Josh Patulski now runs a private business to teach weight throwers of all ages.
In addition, former W-L thrower Justin Robinson recently graduated from Division III College of Wooster, where he threw the shot, discus and hammer as well as being a lineman on the football team.
“We had a lot of success and fun at W-L, and I’m glad all of the guys are doing well in college,” Patulski said.
Bennett and Draghi were former Virginia High School League shot put state champions.
In college, Bennett is a junior at Tiffin and has twice been chosen All-American. He has won conference championships there, placed third in the NCAA Division II indoor meet as a sophomore, then 10th at the NCAA outdoor competition.
His personal best shot put is 63-feet, 1/4 inch. Patulski said if Bennett continues to improve, he has a chance to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer.
Draghi initially attended Auburn University, where he was a top recruit. He eventually transferred to Tiffin and was red-shirted his first season.
“I really think Benedict will have a good season this coming spring. I have my fingers crossed,” Patulski said. “Tiffin is the right place for him. He has a big upside.”
Auguste is a senior at Upstate. At the most recent Big South Conference indoor championships, Auguste finished third in the indoor weight throw (the equivalent of the outdoor hammer throw) and fifth in the shot. He also throws the hammer.
Auguste had state-best finishes at W-L of third in the district and sixth in the shot.
“They were all outstanding for us at W-L, and were successful throwers in the shot and discus,” Patulski said.
