Aaron Tarr’s baseball-coaching career entered a new chapter in recent weeks, when the 1998 Yorktown High School graduate joined the staff as an assistant for Division I Coppin State University in Baltimore.
He will coach hitting and the outfielders, and might be the first-base coach during games under head coach Sherman Reed.
“It’s a good program and I really like it a lot there already,” said Tarr, who began in October. “The team has three or four pitchers who throw 90 mph. I’d like to be there for a few seasons.”
Last season, Tarr was on the staff at Georgetown University. When the head coach left, Tarr decided to move on after one season despite being offered the opportunity to return.
Prior to that, Tarr coached at Marshall High School as the head coach and an assistant for many seasons. His record as the head coach was 116-45, starting in 2012. He led Marshall to six district championships and one state and region runner-up finish each.
“Aaron is a great coach at building a good baseball culture,” said Kent Blackstone, who played for Tarr at Marshall and still takes batting lessons from him.
Tarr also coached travel and showcase ball along with American Legion baseball and in the Cal Ripken Summer Collegiate League.
Tarr is a co-owner of Ignite Baseball, a training facility in Northern Virginia. He has worked at other training organizations in the area, like R&D Baseball Academy and the Virginia Baseball Club.
Tarr graduated from Hamilton College, where he was a member of the baseball team. Prior to college, Tarr was a pitcher for Yorktown and for the Arlington Post 139 American Legion team.
