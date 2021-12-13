The Langley Saxons, Oakton Cougars, Potomac School Panthers and the two-time Class 6 defending state champion Madison Warhawks were undefeated girls high-school basketball teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas when the week began.
Potomac School, Langley and Oakton each were 5-0 and Madison 6-0, which included victories on Dec. 10.
On that day, Langley downed Falls Church, 53-30, Oakton routed Fairfax, 48-25, Potomac School blew out Holy Cross, 66-44, and Madison topped host West Springfield, 43-24.
In a game three days earlier, Langley topped Chantilly, 44-38, behind 17 points from Caitlyn Shumadine, who made a trio of three-pointers. Olivia Walke scored 7 and Annabeth Holsinger and Raylin Harrell six each.
In Langley’s win over Falls Church, Anya Rahman was the leading scorer with 24 points, making six three-pointers. Shumadine scored 11 and Harrell six.
On Dec. 9, Madison defeated the host Bishop O’Connell Knights, 51-40, as Grace Arnolie scored 29 points (four three-pointers) with four steals and Mia Chapman had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kiera Kohler had six rebounds and two blocks for Madison, Alayna Arnolie added seven points and four rebounds. Kayla Dixon had five points and four assists.
Against West Springfield, Grace Arnolie scored 15, Dixon and Alayna Arnolie had six each, Kohler had four assists and Chapman four points and five rebounds.
The two wins extended Madison’s two-season winning streak to 13 games.
For the Potomac School against Holy Cross, point guard Catherine LeTendre scored 19, Kayla Rolph 15 with three three-pointers, Skyla Giuliani had eight points and Zora Burrell five.
The Panthers also defeated Surrattsville, 55-13, in other action.
Oakton also defeated McLean (4-2) by a 50-21 score on Dec. 11.
