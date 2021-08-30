McLean resident Georgia Thompson, 8, placed fourth in the javelin and 11th in the long jump in the 8-under girls age division at the recent AAU Junior Olympics in Houston.
Her javelin throw was 60-feet, 5-inches and her long jump 10-11-1/4. The first-place javelin distance was 71-9 and the winning long jump was 13-81/4.
Thompson is a fourth-grader at St. Luke Catholic School in McLean.
