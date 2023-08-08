Former Washington Nationals Ian Desmond and Gerado Parra are among the participants scheduled to appear at Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X Aug. 26 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.
The home of the Nationals’ Single-A affiliate will also include Jocelyn Alo, Jake Arrieta, Jonny Gomes, Ashton Landsdell and Brian Schneider competing in the event.
Alo is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs with 122. She played for Oklahoma State’s softball team.
Arrieta is former Cy Young award winner with the Chicago Cubs. Landsdell was the youngest player to make the USA Baseball roster at just 17 years old in 2018 and who made history as the first female to play baseball at the NJCAA level in 2021. She currently plays softball at FIU.
Gomes was a member of the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series champion.
Schneider played for a number of MLB teams, including the Nationals.
Desmond was a three-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time MLB all-star.
Parra was a two-time Gold Glove winner and member of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series champion. His walk-up song, “Baby Shark,” became Washington’s theme song during Washington’s run to the championship.
MLB Home Run Derby X is a new short format where teams of three hitters, male and female, go head-to-head with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching). The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length.
Members of the public with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in a Tryout Day on Thursday August 25, with the aim of being selected to join the MLB and Softball Legends.
For further information regarding tickets, or to register to try out for the Fredericksburg MLB Home Run Derby X event, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.