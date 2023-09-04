Freedom-Woodbridge seniors EJ Reid and Kam Courtney wanted to have their college football choices in place before the high school football season started.

But they wanted to also make sure they found the right fit.

For Reid, Wake Forest became the clear choice after he performed well June 23 at a one-day camp hosted by the Winston-Salem school to earn a scholarship offer that same day before he left. The Demon Deacons liked Reid as a slot receiver. And Reid like that Wake Forest’s offense relied heavily on slot receivers.

After taking a few days to think about it, Reid announced his commitment to Wake Forest July 1.

Courtney, meanwhile, narrowed his choices down to North Carolina and Indiana. He took official visits to only those schools (North Carolina June 15-17, Indiana June 23-25). Both schools recruited him as a defensive back, but in different roles. North Carolina wanted him as a cornerback. Indiana wanted him as a safety.

Courtney preferred safety because the position gave him more room to roam on the field. He also liked that Indiana used three starting safeties, providing the possibility to get on the field quicker. The returning second-team, all-state defensive back committed to the Hoosiers July 15.

Courtney, who has a 3.7 grade point average, plans to graduate in December and enroll at Indiana in January 2024. Reid, who carries a 3.88 grade point average is undecided, but in a position to graduate early as well if he chooses. The two can sign their national letters of intent Dec. 20-22.

Courtney, whose father Delvin played football at Norfolk State, started looking at the possibility of graduating early as a high school freshman to get a head start of preparing for the rigors college and getting spring practice under his belt. He talked to friends like Unity Reed graduate and fellow Manassas resident Amare Campbell and Freedom teammates Kendall Bannister and TJ Bush about it as well. Last January, Campbell enrolled at North Carolina, Bannister at Ohio and Bush at Liberty.

Courtney said he likes offense more than defense. But outside of the University of Virginia, every other college recruited Courtney as a defensive back.

He and Reid are key returners for Freedom’s high-flying offense that set a Virginia High School League scoring record of 952 points en route to a 15-0 record and the Class 6 state championship. Reid caught a team-high 58 passes for 1,010 yards and 16 touchdowns. Courtney was second with 53 receptions for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Besides wide receiver, Reid will play cornerback for the Eagles as well as punt. He will also handle kicking responsibilities.