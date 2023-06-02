Host Freedom-South Riding scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Colgan for the Class 6 Region B title Thursday night 4-2.
The defending state champions (22-3) broke a 2-2 tie when they scored off an error.
Luke Proehl earned the win for Freedom. He allowed one hit and no runs in two innings, while striking out three in relief. Mason Butash started the game for Freedom. He pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven.
Matthew Westley took the loss for Colgan (23-2). He struck out seven and gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings. Westley entered the game with an 8-0 record.
Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals June 6.
