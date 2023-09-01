After leading 27-0, visiting Freedom-Woodbridge did just enough to thwart Varina’s comeback attempt Thursday in a 35-27 victory.

The Blue Devils scored their final touchdown on a reception with under a minute to play. Wake Forest commitment EJ Reid came up big for Freedom on defense, making two goal-line interceptions.

Colgan bounces back with shutout of Osbourn Falling behind in the second half last week to Lake Braddock, coach Reggie Scott had this message for his squad this week: “We believe we are …

Varina’s first pick six of Freedom quarterback Tristan Evans-Trujillo got the score to 27-14 with Freedom-Woodbridge up in the third quarter. After Reid’s second touchdown reception of the evening, Varina’s second pick six made the score 35-21 in the fourth quarter.

For the Class 6 defending state champions, Evans-Trujillo was 20 of 28 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 18 times for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Kam Courtney led the receiving corps with five receptions for 74 yards. Reid added five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Juju Preston had four catches for 62 yards and Aaron Duncan three receptions for 25 yards.

Defensively, Overton recorded one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Reid had two interceptions. Duncan and Jewel Harris each had two sacks. Harris added three tackles for loss and Duncan had a forced fumble.

Isaiah Harper and Devin Reeves each had five tackles.