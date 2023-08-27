Tristan Evans-Trujillo threw four touchdown passes and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for three touchdowns Saturday as visiting Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Coolidge (D.C.) 48-0 in the Eagles' season opener.

The defending Class 6 state champions led 41-0 at halftime.

Evans-Trujillo finished the game 12 of 13 passing for 285 yards. Overton ran nine times for 111 yards.

EJ Reid caught five passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, Juju Preston caught three passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, Overton 1 reception for a 12-yard touchdown and Raymond Rodriguez one reception for a 13-yard touchdown. Aaron Duncan caught three passes for 47 yards.

Defensively, Braxton Hunt had seven tackles and one interception for Freedom, Tre Adams' three tackles for loss, Devin Reeves eight tackles and one forced fumble, Overton five tackles and one interception, Justice Gordon one interception, Isaiah Harper and Jewel Harris two sacks each and Kelly Tamon one sack. Harris also had five tackles for loss and nine total tackles.