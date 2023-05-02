Returning to the field as a varsity program for the first time since 2019, Freedom-Woodbridge’s softball team was able to play four regular-season games before attrition forced them to finish earlier than expected.
Head coach Adam Brown's original roster only had between 10 and 11 players. But with injuries sidelining more players, the Eagles were left without the requisite nine players to participate in a game.
With an inexperienced group, Freedom finished the season 0-6. They lost to Colgan 20-0, Gar-Field 28-8, Woodbridge 18-0 and Potomac 21-0. Missing too many players, the Eagles forfeited their games April 13 and April 17th against Hylton and Forest Park.
To help ease back in after a three-year layoff at the varsity level, the Eagles were only scheduled to play a 12-game regular-season schedule against its fellow Cardinal District opponents. Freedom played a junior varsity schedule in 2022.
Brown said he plans to make a bigger push to promote the program at the middle schools that feed Freedom.
“Folding sucked,” Brown said. “It takes away something to keep the kids busy. But I’m not quitting. We need to stay healthy and find enough kids who are interested.”
