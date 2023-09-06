To accommodate the expected high turnout for the DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game Friday, Freedom will open the gates to the stadium at 5 p.m.

Typically, the gates open an hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Freedom activities director Thomas Annunziata said about 900 tickets had been sold for the game as of Tuesday.

Annunziata said people may wait and see how the weather looks before attending. The forecast is calling for possible thunderstorms Friday night.

Both teams enter Friday with 2-0 records. This is the first time the private school power from Hyattsville (MD) has played a Prince William County high school in a regular-season football game since 1998 when it took on Gar-Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Forest Park defeated Gar-Field in straight sets Tuesday: 25-7, 25-12, 25-14.

Junior, Destini Pickett had 6 kills, 7 aces and 7 digs on the night. Senior, Ariana Lewis contributed 7 kills and 1 ace. Senior, Zoe Strachan added 7 kills. Junior Libero, Alysia Diaz supplied 7 digs and 7 aces on the night. Junior Isabella McClain tallied 17 assists.

FOREST PARK HIRES BOOTHE