To accommodate the expected high turnout for the DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game Friday, Freedom will open the gates to the stadium at 5 p.m.
Typically, the gates open an hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Freedom activities director Thomas Annunziata said about 900 tickets had been sold for the game as of Tuesday.
Annunziata said people may wait and see how the weather looks before attending. The forecast is calling for possible thunderstorms Friday night.
Both teams enter Friday with 2-0 records. This is the first time the private school power from Hyattsville (MD) has played a Prince William County high school in a regular-season football game since 1998 when it took on Gar-Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Craig Boothe is the Bruins’ new head girls basketball coach.
Boothe is a former head boys basketball coach at Chancellor and King George high schools as well as at Middleburg Academy. He is currently the CEO and founder of the Sports Management Leadership Institute.
Booth replaces Chris Baynham, who was let go in early August following five seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.