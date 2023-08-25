FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Mountain View at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Sherando, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Freedom-Woodbridge at Coolidge (DC), 6 p.m.
Three Prince William County high schools will field athletic teams at all three levels for the fall sports season. And they are all in the wes…
On the final play of the first day of practice, the Manassas Park quarterback floated the ball in the air before the receiver caught it and ra…
Dan Bruton faces an unusual situation as Gainesville High School prepares for its third football season.
