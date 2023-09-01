IN_Potomac vs Gainesville_Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_8933.jpg
The Gainesville student-fan section cheering on their team during Friday night’s season opener against Potomac, Friday, August 25, 2023. Photo by DOUG STROUD

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Saint John Paul the Great (0-1) at Fork Union Military Academy, 4 p.m.

Forest Park (0-1) at Riverbend (1-0), 7 p.m.

Gar-Field (1-0) at Gainesville (1-0), 7 p.m.

James Wood (1-0) at Brentsville (1-0), 7 p.m.

Manassas Park (0-1) at William Monroe (0-1), 7 p.m.

 

