For those who knew Art Saenz, they were acquainted with, among other things, a passionate baseball fan with a lively personality and a tireless volunteer in many facets over the years with Arlington Senior Babe Ruth.
Saenz – “funny, much likeable and unassumming” as friends and colleagues described – died Sunday, Oct. 13 from complications from cancer. He was 57.
“He was such a fantastic and upbeat person, he did so much for the league and he never complained about it,” said fellow Arlington Senior Babe Ruth volunteer Jerry Spitz, one of dozens of baseball people attend Saenz’ funeral services.
Saenz wore many hats for the Babe Ruth program, from rooting enthusiastically when one of his sons played in the league to being the Prep League commissioner, as well as the head of umpires to performing scheduling and team-formation duites.
“He took over a lot of the daily duties for the league, and to everyone’s happiness,” Spitz said. “And he kept up those duties right until he passed. Many didn’t know he was ill.”
If there wasn’t an umpire for a game, Saenz would step in, and the same for scorekeeping if need be.
“He is going to be missed,” Arlington Senior Babe Ruth president Mike Krulfeld said. “We lost a lot. Art was a behind-the scenes organizer who was very efficient at what he did. And he did a lot for us. He was really the backbone of the organizational-side of the league. He was a great person and a heads-down and go-to-work type of person. He never wanted publicity.”
Doug Herbert’s son, Teddy, played on Washington-Lee High School and Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star teams with Saenz’s son Alex. So the two fathers became friends.
Herbert, a baseball umpire, told the story when he and Art Saenz were dancing in the bleachers at Fireman’s Field in Purcellville one morning after the 14-under Arlington all-stars won a region tournament game.
“We were dancing and the moms were taking pictures of us,” Herbert said. “If one of our pitchers had an 0-2 count on a batter, Art would always say, ‘0-2, nothing fat.’ I have adopted saying that as well. Art would sometimes send umpiring business my why, and that was thoughtful. I have fond memories of Art.”
Saenz played baseball and other sports for most of his life, coached various teams in baseball and basketball, and was a big Washington Nationals fan, closely following the team’s playoff success in recent days.
“If you did not know who Art was, players or families involved in our league were certainly beneficiaries of the work he was doing,” Krufeld said.
Memorial contributions may be made in Saenz’ name to the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers. For information see the Website at www.ruesch.georgetown.edu/gift.
