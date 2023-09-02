Left in the wake of Treveon Peters’ mad dashes to the end zone twice in barely three minutes, the Gainesville secondary had fallen victim to the 6-foot-5 senior’s explosive breakaway speed and surrendered their early 14-0 lead in seemingly the blink of an eye.

After the pair of touchdowns that went for a combined 143 yards, the Cardinals’ defense responded by holding Gar-Field scoreless on their end the rest of the way, and Wyatt Bach’s last-minute interception sealed a 27-20 win over the Red Wolves in Gainesville on Friday.

Having little issue moving the ball early within their up-tempo offense, Gainesville (2-0) enjoyed the benefits of quarterback Colton Kilmer’s mobility as they worked methodically to stay ahead of the chains. Gar-Field (1-1), however, exploited technique errors on the part of the Cardinals’ defensive backs to level the score early in the second.

“They’re [good] athletes, they did a great job,” Gainesville coach Daniel Bruton said of the Red Wolves. “We gave up a couple big plays because we didn’t bring our arms with tackles … otherwise they contained a very talented group of young men.”

Indeed, those two scoring plays were nearly 59 percent of Gar-Field’s total offensive production on the night. But when Germaine Gillion returned a Kilmer interception 45 yards to give the Red Wolves the lead midway through the second, the junior quarterback’s teammates immediately rallied around their field general on the sideline.

That faith paid off in the final minute of the half when, capitalizing on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Gar-Field that bailed the Cardinals out of facing 4th-and-26, Kilmer found junior receiver Jayden Bell from four yards out; the extra point put Gainesville back in front because the Red Wolves’ third attempt was blocked.

Bell extended the Cardinal lead late in the third quarter; the teams exchanged punts in the fourth before the Red Wolves got it back one final time with 1:12 to go. Two Terry Walden throws gained 19 yards before an incompletion set up second down. Bach, playing corner, made a break on the ball after reading the out route Walden was looking for and hauled in the lob pass with 25 seconds left to wrap up the game.

“I don’t think our kids have any quit in them,” Bruton said. “As long as they can keep it close we’ve got a chance.

“We’ve still got work to do to get better, though.”

GAINESVILLE 27, GAR-FIELD 20

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

G: Davidson 5 pass from Kilmer (Sanchez kick), 5:46

G: Kilmer 1 run (Sanchez kick), 2:52

G-F: Peters 75 pass from Walden (Coca-Hernandez kick), 0:25

Second quarter

G-F: Peters 68 pass from Walden (Coca-Hernandez kick), 9:03

G-F: Gillion 45 interception return (kick blocked), 6:47

G: Bell 4 pass from Kilmer (Sanchez kick), 0:43

Third quarter

G: Bell 3 run (run failed), 2:32

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - Gainesville: 45-161, Smith 10-32, Kilmer 22-81, Moody 1-5, Bell 7-30, Blanco 5-13; Gar-Field: 16-69, H. Jackson 6-22, Carroll 3-(-7), Walden 4-31, Woods 2-13, Hamlin 1-10

PASSING - Gainesville: Kilmer 15-24-2-160; Gar-Field: Walden 9-14-1-175

RECEIVING - Gainesville: Moody 2-9, McClafferty 4-18, Davidson 5-56, Bell 3-62, Parrish 1-15; Gar-Field: Gillion 4-19, Peters 3-146, H. Jackson 2-10