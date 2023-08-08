The Gainesville High School golf team finished with a score of 298 to claim the Patriot Invitational title Monday at the 1757 Golf Club in Dulles. The event was hosted by Yorktown High School and featured 22 schools.
Langley was second with a 307 and Robinson third with a 309.
Gainesville's Jack Schimler and Christian Carroll each shot a 73 to tie for fourth overall.
Zoe Heaton was ninth with a 74, Cassie Sengul 19th with a 78 and Kai Roberts rounded out the top five for Gainesville with an 88 to place 66th.
