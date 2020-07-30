The Virginia High School League’s alignment committee approved Gainesville High School’s placement into Class 6 Region B and the Cedar Run District Thursday.
In addition, Freedom-South Riding will move up from Class 5C to Class 6B and into the Cedar Run District. Massaponax and Riverbend will move from from 6B to Class 5D.
With the addition of Gainesville, which opens next fall, and Freedom, the Cedar Run expands from six schools to eight, joining Battlefield, John Champe, Osbourn, Osbourn Park, Patriot and Unity Reed.
Colonial Forge is now the only Class 6 school in the seven-school Commonwealth District. The Cardinal District remains at seven schools, while Class 6B remains overall at 16 schools.
For info on other realignments, click here
