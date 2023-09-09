Colton Kilmer ran for 133 yards and threw for 178 more and four touchdowns Friday as visiting Gainesville improved to 3-0 with a 34-20 win over Woodbridge.
Kilmer finished the game 17 of 29 passing for 178 yards. He carried the ball 17 times.
Aiden McClafferty caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Trevor Moody six passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Moody also had a rushing touchdown.
