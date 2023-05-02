SOFTBALL
GAINESVILLE 10, OSBOURN 0 (five innings): Raechal Ruwe tossed a perfect game and struck out 10 in the five-inning victory Monday.
Natalie Shankle and Ashleigh Bureman each had two RBI for Gainesville. The visiting Cardinals (4-6, 7-7) scored five runs in the top of the first.
PARK VIEW-STERLING 20, UNITY REED 11: Host Park View led 15-9 after the first inning.
COLONIAL FORGE 10, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): The host Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the first in the eventual non-district win.
BASEBALL
GAR-FIELD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4: The visiting Red Wolves (9-7) led early and then held off the Eagles (11-6) in the non-district win Monday.
Adric Johnson led Gar-Field at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Sebastyen Perez was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and allowed four runs (two earned), five hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. Mel Turcios pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out one and allowing one hit.
BRENTSVILLE 8, POTOMAC 1: Coleson Russell went 2 for 3 from the plate with four RBI and was the winning pitcher Monday in the host Tigers’ non-district win.
Russell struck out 12 in six innings. He gave up one run, one hit and four walks. Charlie Monfort pitched the final inning, striking out the side.
Brentsville (11-3) has won seven straight.
PATRIOT 10, BROOKE POINT 7: The host Patriots took control in the bottom of the second when they scored eight runs.
Grayden Lenahan and Jordan Capuano each hit homers for Patriot (11-5).
Matthew Bishop was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Nathan Bassett. Bishop tossed 4.1 innings and struck out five without allowing a run or a walk.
FOREST PARK 13, NORTH STAFFORD 1 (five innings): Connor Yarnell and Michael Keyes combined on a one-hitter for the Bruins (12-3).
Yarnell started the game and struck out seven in four innings, while allowing one hit and one run (no earned).
Hayden Bond went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Harrison Luddington was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and one RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 6, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Forest Park's Nicole Cargill led the scoring with three goals and had two assists.
Other goals were scored by Kaylie Scherer, Nora Neall and Mattie Edozie. Two remaining assists came from Sydney Washington.
Goalkeeper Kiki Palmer got her sixth shutout of the season. Midfielder Cayla Pettyjohn provided outstanding play in the midfield.
The Bruins improve to 9-1-1 in the Cardinal District and 10-1-1 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 4, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2: Nana Gyamfi scored 2 goals and had 1 assist, while Jayden Ansah and Kahlil Somera scored a goal each to lead Forest Park (8-2-2 overall, 7-2-1 in the Cardinal District).
Garrett Mixon, Fernando Reyes, and Ben Colcombe recorded an assist each. Nico Pinell and Luis Bonilla played a half each in goal.
Gyamfi leads the team with 8 goals and 4 assists in the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 14, JOHN CHAMPE 8: For Patriot (7-5), Sam Fernandez tallied seven goals, Tyler Schmelzer three, Vincent Smith two and Patrick Wilkinson and Cade Blaha one each.
COLONIAL FORGE 11, BROOKE POINT 7: For Colonial Forge (8-3 in the Commonwealth District), Reef Krug, Ryan Bondgren, and Kevin McGowan all tallied two goals apiece.
Ian Bennett, Mike Zant, Scrappy Stringer, Cael Sandberg and Joey Scullion all scored one goal apiece.
Austin Rhoads made several quality stops in goal and was 100 percent in his clears. AJ Riley won 13 of 17 faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
JOHN CHAMPE 11, PATRIOT 10 (OT): Olivia Ozark scored four goals for Patriot, Chloe Annibell and Lillybeth Westbrook scored two goals each and Jordan Scott and Faith Hernandez one each.
Mary Cammas had five assists and goalie Katie Sullivan had 12 saves and two interceptions.
