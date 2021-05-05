Rainouts were pretty much the big winner in high-school baseball and girls softball the night of May 4 as storms rolled through the area about an hour before most games were scheduled to begin, soaking fields.
One game washed out was the neighborhood-rivalry baseball contest between the host Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars, two undefeated teams. Madison is 3-0 and Oakton 2-0.
That Concorde District game has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Madison.
Baseball and softball games involving local teams Marshall and Wakefield also were rained out May 4.
A baseball game between host Bishop O’Connell was stopped in the third inning tied at 1. O’Connell pitcher Bobby McDonough already had four strikeouts.
One softball game that was completed was Madison’s 12-4 win over Oakton, as the host Warhawks improved to 3-0.
Katelynn Park homered, had two hits and four RBI for Madison and threw a complete game on the mound with eight strikeouts.
Madison had 10 hits and scored five runs in the third to take the lead for good. Graciela Dominquez doubled and had two hits, Rome Castro and Ayla Condill each had two hits, Katrina Swan had a hit and an RBI, and Lauren Oskuie had a hit and an RBI and two stolen bases.
For Oakton, Sophie Smoot-Canty and Emily Barner each had two hits and Libby Lingenfelter had two RBI. Oakton starting pitcher Katy Noell had eight strikeouts and walked six.
