For Jack Hoeymans, with no guarantees, the gamble of taking a gap year between high school and college to get healthy and improve his skills as a baseball player paid off.
In recent days, the 2019 Langley High School graduate accepted an offer to play college baseball at Potomac State College in Keyser, W.Va. The junior college perennially is one of the top two-year programs in the country.
“It has been great and helped tremendously to work out and get healthy,” Hoeymans said. “That time was an investment in myself to getter better.”
Following his senior year for the Langley Saxons, the outfielder/pitcher had no significant college offers because of a lingering labrum injury in his right throwing arm suffered as a sophomore, limiting his ability. So that’s when he made the decision to take a gap year.
Hoeymans spent that time rehabbing the injury, working out and getting stronger and heavier (he put on 20 pounds) and improving his all-around skills. Basically, he fully dedicated himself to baseball during that time, hoping a college team eventually would give him a chance to play at the next level.
Langley head baseball coach Jared Sronce was confident that would occur, as Hoeymans was a first-team all-Liberty District player at Langley as a senior. The injury prevented him from participating in any college showcase events.
“Jack is a model kid and a cornerstone of a program,” Sronce said. “I think he is a Division I player and he will eventually get that chance. Jack is a grinder and works so hard, he is someone you put your neck out there for.”
The opportunity to show his improved and pain-free skills and healthy arm came this summer, when Hoeymans was a standout in the short-season Northern Virginia Collegiate League.
Hoeymans was a starting outfielder and little used pitcher for the second-place Sliders. The league consisted of college players from all levels, including rising freshmen. All of the players were drafted into the league.
Rob Hahne, the Sliders’ manager, the current head coach at Westfield High and a Langley baseball alum, knew of Hoeymans for a couple of reason. While playing for Langley, Hoeymans had a productive hitting game against Westfield.
Sronce and Hoeymans each reached out to Hahne about drafting the player. Remembering that game against Westfield, and with loyalties to Langley, Hahne made the pick, and was glad he did.
“I don’t know if any other team would have drafted Jack, but we were very fortunate to get him, and he is a Saxon so I had a soft spot in my heart,” Hahne said. “Jack has a baseball mentality and has professional at-bats. He can swing it, he runs well and he doesn’t get himself out. Overall, he has been a better player than I thought, and I think he is a Division I player, no doubt in my mind.”
Hahne would know. He played Division I ball.
For the Sliders, Hoeymans was very good, batting .322 with 19 hits. He belted three home runs, had four doubles, three stolen bases, knocked in 13 runs and walked nine times. He hit safely in 14 of the 20 games he played.
His best contest was a 3-for-3, three-RBI effort, including a home run, on July 9. He had two doubles in a July 20 outing when he also pitched an inning.
Hoeymans began the season batting low in the order for the Sliders. That quickly changed. Hahne moved him up to hit third or cleanup the rest of the season.
“The fact he hit in the No. 3 hole in a college league tells you how well he’s done,” Hahne said.
Potomac State obviously took note of Hoeymans’ summer performance.
“I knew this league would be good, because there were so many good players,” Hoeymans said. “It definitely lived up to what I was expecting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.