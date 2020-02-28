A Cinderella story of sorts has developed regarding the Washington-Liberty Generals in the 6D North Region boys basketball tournament.
The Generals (16-10) are 3-0 so far in the high-school competition to reach the championship game against the host Centreville Wildcats on tonight, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Washington-Liberty advanced to the final with a 62-58 road victory over the Wakefield Warriors in a tourney semifinal Feb. 27 between Arlington rivals.
As a result of that win, W-L also earned a berth to play in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament, which begins March 6.
The Generals last were declared a region champion in 1966 when the school was called Washington-Lee and Morris Levin was the head coach.
So far Washington-Liberty is 3-0 in the 2020 region tournament. The Generals are considered a bit of a Cinderella because they had to win a region play-in game over Westfield to earn a berth into the field of eight, and had lost four straight games prior to that victory.
For Wakefield (17-10) the loss ends its season, which began with an 0-5 start, followed by a hot stretch of winning 10 of 11 games.
In the region semifinal, Washington-Liberty never trailed, starting with a 5-0 lead. The Generals led 22-13 at the end of the first quarter, 33-23 at halftime and 47-38 after three.
Wakefield rallied to tie the game at 53 in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Aaron Queen. A technical foul was then called on Wakefield, resulting in W-L’s Max Gieseman making four foul shots to give the Generals the lead for good at 57-53 with 2:53 left in the game.
Gieseman led W-L in scoring with 25 points. William Reynolds scored 13, Henry Erwin 10, Marino Dias nine and Anthony Reyes three.
For Wakefield, Xavier Evans had 18 points, Queen 17, Lukai Hatcher nine, DeAndre Parker six and Bryson Horsford five.
Washington-Liberty’s other region-tourney wins were over Westfield, 68-56, and Arlington rival Yorktown, 66-61.
Centreville (19-4) has won five games in a row, including a 42-31 region-semifinal win over Madison on Feb. 27. Centreville won the Concorde District Tournament with a 2-0 record.
NOTES: Wakefield defeated W-L, 65-55, in an early regular-season meeting at W-L this season . . . Washington-Liberty was playing in a region final-four for the first time since 1987. Wakefield was playing in his fifth straight region final four . . . Wakefield and W-L had last met in a playoff game during the 2011-12 season in a National District Tournament semifinal game. The Generals won 63-60.
