With another strong defensive performance, the Washington-Liberty Generals blanked the host Langley Saxons, 2-0, to remain unbeaten with an 11-0-1 overall record in boys high-school soccer this spring.
The only non-win on the Generals' schedule so far was a scoreless tie against the Wakefield Warriors in an all-Arlington clash.
The match against Langley (9-1) pitted teams without losses this season. Langley entered the match 9-0. Washington-Liberty improved to 1-0-1 in the district with the victory, and Langley is 2-1.
The shutout was the seventh this season for the Generals, who have not allowed more than one goal in any match and just five overall. The most goals W-L has scored in any contest was six in a 6-1 non-district victory over the Edison Eagles.
The Generals' remaining four regular-season matches are against district opponents, including their Arlington rival Yorktown Patriots this week. Yorktown is the defending Class 6 state champion, and also had an unbeaten record at 11-0-1 entering this week.
Yorktown topped Wakefield, Lewis and Herndon in its most recent matches. Its one blemish was a scoreless tie against Robinson in non-district action.
