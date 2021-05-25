In the Washington-Liberty Generals’ 8-1 loss to the McLean Highlanders in Liberty District high-school baseball action, Mark Haines and Tommy Devens doubled in the setback. Haines had an RBI.
Washington-Liberty (1-7, 0-6) next fell to the Langley Saxons, 13-10, with Andrew Bolfek having two hits, and three RBI and a stolen base.
Jake Arrowsmith also had two hits and two RBI, and Quinn Brennan had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. The Generals had nine hits and led 10-8 entering the last of the seventh inning, when Langley won with five runs in the bottom of the frame.
