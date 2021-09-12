The season’s first two races of the girls cross country season have gone quite well for the Washington-Liberty Generals.
The high-school team first won a tri-meet at Bluemont Park, then on Sept. 11 placed fourth in the much bigger 19-team varsity race at the Monroe Parker Invitational at Burke Lake Park.
The meet is the long standing traditional season opener for most teams during the fall campaign.
The Generals had 161 points at Monroe Parker, well behind champion West Springfield with 69.
“It has been a good start for us and we are pleasantly surprised and excited about that,” Washington-Liberty coach Paulette Rigali said.
The Generals were led at the Monroe Parker meet by the eighth-place finish of senior Rachel Mulvaney (19:20) and a ninth by junior Karenna Keane (19:24).
Kate Mulvaney, Rachel’s senior twin sister, placed 14th (19:51), junior Carolyn Bohnert was 66th (21:41) and junior Carmen Bunker 70th (21:45). In addition, junior Lily Kuzdzal was 86th (22:05) and senior Josie Kelley 87th (22:08).
“We have some young runners as far as being new to the sport and went out and ran hard and had fun,” Rigali said. “It was a fun day.”
Earlier in the week, Rachel Mulvaney was the winner at the tri-meet for W-L.
For the 11th-place Bishop O’Connell High School girls at the Monroe Parker competition, sophomore Molly Weithman finished 15th (19:52) and senior Rowan Nolen placed 21st (20:07).
For the Wakefield girls at the meet, junior Elizabeth Coe was 25th (20:14) and senior Brianna Breyault 46th (20:55).
In the boys varsity race at Monroe Parker, Bishop O’Connell was 13th, W-L 16th and Wakefield 19th.
For O’Connell, senior Ryan Lindley was 37th and senior Christopher Lucas 48th.
Leading the W-L boys was senior Max Jamieson in 73rd and senior Gavin Anzaldi placing 77th.
For Wakefield, freshman Lieam Keish was 66th.
* The Yorktown Patriots participated in the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg on Sept. 11, with the boys finishing fourth in the varsity race and the girls eighth.
The boys were led by the runner-up finish of senior Owen McArdle in 16:05. The winning time was 16:01 by McLean High School’s Xavier Jemison.
Yorktown’s Jack Levine was 18th in the race (16:56) and Lucas Keith 38th (17:24).
McArdle won a race earlier this season.
Leading the Yorktown girls at the Oatlands meet was Sofia Sheldon in 48th and Sofie Keppler in 49th.
All of the Arlington teams will meet in the annual girls and boys county meets at Bluemont Park in October.
