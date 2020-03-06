Taking a “nothing to lose” attitude into the first state basketball tournament appearance in decades, the Washington-Liberty Generals hope to continue their postseason success tonight.
The Generals (16-11) face the South County Stallions (24-3) at 8 p.m. at Robinson Secondary School in a quarterfinal game of the Virginia High School League’s boys Class 6 state tourney. Washington-Liberty qualified for the state by finishing second in the 6D North Region tourney. South County, the 2018 state champion, won the Quantico tourney.
The teams have not met this season. The Stallions did defeat the Generals last season.
Washington-Liberty last won a state tournament in 1966.
The Generals enter the eight-team state bracket and game against South County playing well, having going 3-1 in the tourney after losing four straight games.
“South County will be the best team we have faced all season, but we are just going to go play, and hopefully our shots will fall and we can continue playing good defense,” said W-L coach Bobby Dobson, who is nearly 300 career wins and has led the Generals for 27 seasons. “There are eight teams left playing in the state and we are one of them, so we are excited for that opportunity. We are going to go out and have fun, and having nothing to lose and we will leave it on the floor.”
The Generals will be without point guard Marino Dias in the game. He is ineligible after being whistled for two technical fouls in W-L’s region-final loss to Centreville.
“That will make things tougher, but we are beyond that,” Dobson said. “Others will have to step up.”
Washington-Liberty had played well all season and had a 13-6 record until losing its final two regular-season games, then its first two playoff contest, but staying alive because of consolation and play-in tourney games.
“I’m not sure what was going on with those losses,” Dobson said. “We started winning again because the ball starting moving again and the shots were falling. We felt from the start of the season we had a team that could compete in the region tournament.”
NOTE: In December, South County won the George Long Holiday Tournament at Wakefield High School, defeating Wakefield in the title game.
