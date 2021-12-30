Thanks to a strong second-quarter performance, the Washington-Liberty Generals defeated the West Springfield Spartans, 58-39, in their final game of the 19th annual George Long Holiday Hoops tournament at Wakefield High School.
With the win, W-L (4-5) finished seventh with a 1-2 record in the eight-team boys high-school basketball competition. The Generals lost to the third-place Madison Warhawks, 79-61, in the first round then to fifth-place and defending champion South County, 50-48, in round two.
In the win over West Springfield, Washington-Liberty trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, then led 28-15 at halftime, outscoring the Spartans 19-2 in the second period.
In the second half, W-L led 41-26 after three quarters and continued to pull away in the fourth.
James McIntyre, Brian Weiser, Faris Webber and Matthew Evangelista were among the Generals' top scorers against West Springfield. Weiser and Elijah Hughes were the top rebounders.
Washington-Liberty played in the tournament despite missing two or three key players with COVID issues.
The Annandale Atoms won the tournament for the first time, finishing with a 3-0 record. The Atoms defeated the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 73-55, in the championship game.
The host Wakefield Warriors had to pull out of the tournament just prior to their first game because of COVID issues and did not play any contests. West Springfield was the replacement team and played two games.
"It was so disappointing of course, but we just had too many players with COVID," Wakefield head coach and tournament director Tony Bentley said. "We were hoping it could work out that we could play."
NOTE: Annandale was coached in the tournament by assistant Drew Simpson, because head coach Andrew Hypnar had COVID issues and could not coach. Simpson is a 2015 Wakefield High graduate, where he was a varsity basketball player for the Warriors under Bentley.
