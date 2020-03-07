Some in the know gave the Washington-Liberty Generals no chance of winning or being close to the South County Stallions in a first-round game of the Virginia High School League's Class 6 boys state basketball tournament. A loss by 40 points was mentioned more than once.
The Generals weren't listening. They surprised critics, rallying strong in the second half to lose just 56-51 March 6 at Robinson Secondary School to end their season with a 16-12 record. Washington-Liberty trailed at halftime, 27-8.
"We played harder in the second half than we did any time all season," W-L senior guard and 1,000-point scorer Anthony Reyes said. "Our first-half plan didn't work. At halftime, our coach [Bobby Dobson] said we could quit or keep fighting to the end, and go out and play our game and let things fall where they may."
The Generals used two different strategies, initially keeping the ball and being deliberate on offense in the first half. They scrapped the failed plan at halftime, instead playing at all-out top speed in the final two quarters, while still taking good shots.
They altered their initial approach because the Generals did not have starting point guard Marino Dias. He missed the game after getting two technical fouls in W-L's region-tournament championship game loss a few days earlier. Not having Dias made some in the know believe W-L would get badly blown out.
Against South County, Washington-Liberty won the opening tip, then kept the ball for two minutes before a turnover gave the Stallions possession. Eventually, the slowdown tactic failed as the Generals trailed 27-8 at halftime and shot horribly - 13 percent from the floor.
Reyes and Max Gieseman are two of W-L's top scorers. They were a combined 0 of 15 shooting in the first half, with neither scoring.
The second-half's plan B worked much better for the Generals, who had just two turnovers in the final two periods. Washington-Liberty shot much better and outscored South County, 45-33, in the second half, shooting 46 percent and making seven three-pointers - three by Gieseman (15 points, seven rebounds) and two by backup point guard Alphonso Johnson (12 points).
Reyes made one second-half three and finished with five points and as many rebounds and two steals; Christian Stackpole made a second-half three, scored five points issued five assists; Henry Ervin had six points and five rebounds for the Generals; and William Reynolds had eight points, 12 rebounds and two assists.
"At halftime we asked them to leave it all on the floor and play like they belonged here, and they did that," Dobson said. "We hit some shots in the second half and they showed so much heart. I'll never forget them for that. I think we had South County out of their rhythm the whole game."
Overall, Washington-Liberty had a 3-4 playoff record in three different tournaments.
After having a strong regular season and entering the Liberty District Tournament as the No. 2 seed, the Generals became a bit of a Cinderella story because they had lost four straight games, including two in the district tourney, entering the 6D North Region Tournament. Washington-Liberty heated up, finishing second in the region with a 3-1 record to give W-L its first state berth in decades.
