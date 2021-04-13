Despite piling up some impressive passing and receiving statistics, the Washington-Liberty Generals fell April 10 in overtime to the host Fairfax Lions, 34-31, in non-district action.
The loss ended the high-school football squad’s season at 1-4, with two games canceled because of COVID concerns.
Generals quarterback Andrew Bolfek was 27 of 44 passing for 433 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Evan Brown caught five passes for 202 yards and a TD, Jack Leonard had seven catches for 69 yards and a score, Jack Myers caught five passes and Davion Owens four for 77 and a touchdown.
Bolfek completed passes to seven different receivers, with Ahmad Williams catching three and Sam Hughes two.
There also were a couple of potential touchdowns that got away from the Generals, costing the team a possible 14 points. Those two haunting what-if memories were sticking with Washington-Liberty after the season-ending loss, a game in which the Generals rallied from a 14-0 deficit to lead twice.
“What a game. There were a lot of goofy things that happened and we would have liked to have had those two touchdowns,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “There was no quit in them after we were trailing 14-0.”
Washington-Liberty had not played for two weeks because of COVID issues, for them one week and for Herndon the other.
“We wanted to play one more game,” Leonard said. “We made plays and they made plays and we left it all out there to come back from 14 down.”
Leonard’s 19-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter from Bolfek, followed by an Anthony Ceballos extra point, gave W-L its first lead at 21-20.
“That was all Bolfek,” Leonard said. “He put that ball right on my nose. I have to catch that.”
The lead grew to 28-21 on a 29-yard Bolfek-to-Brown scoring pass and a Ceballos conversion. Fairfax scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 56 seconds to play to tie the score at 28.
In overtime, a 25-yard Ceballos field goal gave the Generals a 31-28 lead. Fairfax won on its possession on a two-yard quarterback sneak on third down.
Daniel Salome had a one-yard touchdown run for W-L and Owens caught a 33-yard scoring pass and 20 yards rushing.
“We had intensity and enthusiasm the entire game,” Shapiro said.
Washington-Liberty’s Elijah Hughes recorded his 10th sack of the season, which set a single-season team record during Shapiro’s long tenure as coach.
Also on defense for W-L, Kevin Cruz had a sack and broke up a pass, Luis Ceballos-Medina had a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup, Williams recovered a fumble, Myers had an interception that he returned 25 yards, and lineman Alexis Martinez-Medina made multiple tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.