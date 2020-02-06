The Yorktown Patriots club ice hockey team (6-2-1) is in second place in the Norris Division and tied for fourth overall in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League standings.
In Yorktown most recent high-school matches, it defeated Loudoun Valley, 12-2, and Freedom 5-2.
Against Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove, Scott Samples and Simon Kluger each had three goals and two assists and Robbie Spadetti added four assists.
Ethan Drake had two goals and an assist for Yorktown. Jeremy Marino had three assists; Corey Wells and Jacob Kirshner each had a goal and an assist; Connor Ransom had two assists; and Blair Barta, Dean Jones and Josh Litterst each had a goal.
Jared Wal made eight saves in goal for Yorktown.
Against Freedom, Litterst had three goals, Shane Spadetti three assists, Dillon Segal two goals and Kluger one assist. Jacob Levy made 20 saves to earn the win in goal.
Yorktown completes the regular season Feb. 7 against Patriot, then begins the playoffs Feb. 21.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals club ice hockey team won by a 14-0 score and lost to T.C. Williams, 7-1, in high-school action.
The Generals are in second place in the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League.
In the that win, goalie Anders Nelson stopped 10 shots to record the shutout.
Hunter Spicer had two goals and three assists for W-L; Will Jamieson had two goals and two assists; Matthew Clarke, Ethan Rostker and Andrew Spitzer each had two goals; Henry Stratford had a goal and three assists; and Alex Bogachev had one goal and two assists.
Against T.C., undefeated at 8-0 and in first place in the North Division at the time, the Generals did not convert on multiple power plays and W-L was missing a key player.
Washington-Liberty’s final regular season game is Feb. 7 against Bishop Ireton. Playoffs start Feb. 9 against South County.
