With their most convincing victory this season, the Washington-Liberty Generals improved to 4-0 with a 12-1 rout of the Robinson Rams, Dec. 3, in a Capital Scholastic Ice Hockey League match.
“From the drop of the puck we dominated,” said Matt Seney, the coach of the high-school club team.
Laura South started her first game in goal and made eight saves in the win, as the Generals outshot the Rams, 45-10.
Leading the offense with five goals was Matthew Clarke and junior captain Kyle Wilson had four. Wilson added two assists and Clarke one.
“We have some players who are very effective and playing at a very high level and putting up big results,” Wilson said. “That trickles down to our third and fourth lines. “
Also scoring goals against Robinson were senior assistant captain Ethan Colston, Jackson Nowinski and Ethan Rostker. Harry Burmeister had two assists. Will Clarke, Chris Hildebrand, Zach Gehring, Sam Lucas and Sean Lucas each had one assist each.
Washington-Liberty and West Potomac are tied atop the North Division with 4-0 records. The teams are scheduled to play Jan. 8.
Through four matches, W-L has outscored its opponents, 37-10.
“We are playing well as a team and giving our all,” said Colston, the lone senior on the team. “We have a lot of depth and we wear teams down and blow them away in the third period. We can play three lines against any team.”
* The Yorktown Patriots remained undefeated with a 5-0 record in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League with a 1-0 win over Paul VI Catholic.
Ethan Drake scored Yorktown’s lone goal, unassisted in the first period. Rowan Foose earned the shutout in goal.
The one-goal victory was Yorktown’s second this season, also winning a match by a 2-1 final.
NOTE: Since the teams are in different leagues, Yorktown and Washington-Liberty play a final all-Arlington rivalry match after the playoffs are over in each league.
