With a season-best performance from start to finish, as expected but not guaranteed, the Washington-Liberty Generals repeated as the 6D North Region girls gymnastics champions.
The Generals won the Feb. 13 high-school meet in their home gym with a season-highest team score of 145.35, winning comfortably over the runner-up Madison Warhawks (140.525). The region title was the team’s fifth under longtime head coach Joe D’Emidio.
“We got off to a strong start on the vault, then had a great finish on the floor exercise,” D’Emidio said. “We had a very good night and hit a lot of routines. That’s a great team score for us.”
The Generals were led by sophomore Grace Chen, finishing second (37.775) in the all-around. Chen won the vault (9.55), was second on the uneven bars (9.375), third on the balance beam (9.475) and fifth on the floor (9.375).
“Grace was so focused all night,” D’Emidio said.
On the vault for W-L, Sophia Bailey was second (9.45), Ava Drewer fourth (9.3) and Annie Marchese tied for ninth (8.975).
On the bars, Carenna Johnson was ninth (8.575).
On the beam, Bailey was fifth (9.225) and Devin Nemirow tied for 10th (8.75).
On the floor, Bailey tied for eighth (9.075).
At the request of the W-L gymnasts, the school’s old mat was used for floor exercise event, replacing the harder and not yet broken in new mat that was in place for the district meet a week earlier.
“Our girls wanted to use the old mat and it worked out,” D’Emidio said. “You have to listen to them. They were comfortable in their own gym and on their familiar equipment. That makes a difference.”
Desta Sahle and Sofia Koppy were other top participants for W-L at the region meet. Sahle had a 9.675 qualifying score on the floor to participate in the state meet.
The Yorktown Patriots were seventh in the team scoring (130.1) and the Wakefield Warriors eighth (127.05).
For Wakefield, Sophie Gamboa was seventh in the all-around (34.675) and Gabby Watts 10th (34.1).
Next for W-L is the Class 6 state team tournament, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.