The visiting Washington-Liberty Generals (2-5, 2-2) were a homecoming winners in Oct. 16 high-school football action.
The Generals downed the host Herndon Hornets, 49-35, in that Liberty District contest for their second win in a row.
In W-L’s win, Herndon scored on a 90-yard touchdown run on its first offensive play to take a 7-0 lead. The Generals responded to tie the score at 7 and eventually were ahead 28-14. They answered again after the game was tied at 28 to take leads of 35-28 and 41-28 on a scoring run by Jackson Broadwell and a TD pass from Ryan Jones to Quinn Brennan. The Generals’ final score was a run by Jack Myers to ice the victory.
Broadwell rushed for 200 yards on 27 carries and Myers had 28 yards and two TDs.
Jones was 12 of 18 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Brennan had eight catches for 97 yards and two scores. Jackson Nowinski had a touchdown catch of 11 yards. Michael Dertke caught a two-point conversion pass and Myers and Jay Barlo each had one catch.
On defense, Elijah Hughes led the way with multiple tackles and a sack and Brennan broke up a pass.
Dertke had a key fumble recovery to set up one of Brennan’s touchdown catches, he blocked a punt that Myers picked up and ran into the end zone for a touchdown, and caught that two-point conversion pass.
Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said the key to the game was that first-quarter blocked punt by Dertke that Myers picked up and scored a touchdown.
“That right there changed the whole complexion and momentum of the game and got us back in it,” Shapiro said.
NOTE: The 49 points were the most W-L scored a game since totaling 55 in a game-eight victory over McLean during the 2016 season.
