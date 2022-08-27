Not to be outdone by the team’s dramatic, smoke-filled and flag waving grand entry performance onto the football field for its season opener, with the Metallica song “Sandman” blaring over the loud speakers, the Washington-Liberty Generals continued to put on a show once the actual contest kicked off.
The Generals built a 14-0 first-half lead en route to defeating the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 27-7, the night of Aug. 25 in Arlington. The victory was Washington-Liberty’s first in a season opener since 2013, and serves as motivation for a team that won only two games last fall.
“Since last November, about two weeks after last season ended, we got back to work and have worked so hard to prepare for this season,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “That is the biggest thing, and it paid off tonight. We worked hard and got it done. For us to get a win out of the gate like this is huge.”
Washington-Liberty defeated Marshall largely because the defense came up with four turnovers, shut down the Statesmen’s running game by containing breakaway back Nakia Wilson (22 yards rushing), and David Harris blocked Marshall’s first punt, which was returned 25 yards for a touchdown by Ben Haney with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Marshall had just 59 yards rushing.
“The punt block was huge and set it all up for us, and our run defense played knockout,” Shapiro said.
Another big factor in W-L’s win was 160 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 54 and four yards by Jackson Broadwell. His 54-yard score clinched the victory with 52 seconds left in the game. His four-yard run with 8:22 left in the first half capped a 95-yard, 12-play drive. Broadwell ran for 44 yards on that scoring march.
JoJo Sovula added 26 yards on the ground. Generals’ quarterback Ryan Jones completed five passes for 121 yards. Mikey Barber (22 yards) and Jackson Nowinski each caught two passes.
Nowinski’s second catch, in the third quarter, was a flanker screen that he turned into an 82-yard touchdown sprint.
“I didn’t know he had that kind of speed,” Shapiro said of Nowinski’s touchdown. “I kept waiting for him to get caught from behind, but he outran everybody.”
The Generals did not turn the ball over on offense, behind an offensive line that included linemen Elijah Hughes, Peyton Smith, Sebastian Giesecke, Caleb Finkel and Edward Barber and tight end Sean Guffey.
Hughes led the W-L defense with a sack, a tackle for a loss and many more tackles and quarterback hurries. Defensive back Justin Moore celebrated his birthday that night with an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Harris had two tackles for losses; Guffey had an interception and a breakup; Connor Hurren recovered a fumble; Broadwell and Nowinski had breakups; Ryan Boyd had a tackle for a loss; Ian Crowley had a tackle for no gain; and Haney and Fausto Pineda made multiple tackles.
Anthony Ceballos Medina booted three extra points and did the punting.
Marshall’s touchdown came with 43 seconds left in the second quarter on a Jeff Ryder to Christos Proctor flanker screen pass. The score was set up by a fumbled snap on a W-L punt attempt, with the Statesmen taking over on the W-L 8-yard line.
Ryder was 17 of 37 passing for 194 yards and had receivers drop multiple passes.
"Their quarterback is legit," Shapiro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.