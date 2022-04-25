The Washington-Liberty Generals (8-0-1) remained unbeaten in boys soccer with an 8-2 victory over the Edison Eagles in non-district high-school action last week.
The Generals have recorded four shutouts, including one against the Wakefield Warriors in a scoreless tie between Liberty District and Arlington rivals. The Generals began the week with a 0-0-1 district record.
In recent days, W-L players Fredy Vargas and Brandon Bonilla committed to play college soccer this coming fall for the Division III Marymount University men’s team in Arlington.
Wakefield began the week with a 4-2-2 overall record, including a 3-1 non-district victory over West Potomac on April 20. Wakefield’s other wins have been over Hayfield, 2-0, and Falls Church and Alexandria City by 2-1 scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.