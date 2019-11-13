The postseason remains perfect for the Washington-Liberty Generals.
With two significant tournament jewels already won, only the ultimate girls volleyball prize of winning a state championship remains for the high-school team.
On Nov. 12, Washington-Liberty won a region crown for the first time in program history by defeating the South Lakes Seahawks, 3-1, in the 6D North Region Tournament title match at W-L. Days earlier the squad won the Liberty District Tournament.
First-round state competition begins Nov. 16, with the Generals hosting an opponent not yet determined, as well as the time.
So far, W-L has a 5-0 playoff record.
In the region tourney, W-L was 3-0 with a first-round victory over the Oakton Cougars and a semifinal win against the Langley Saxons, each by 3-1 scores.
"Winning the district was our first goal, winning the region was our second, and the state next," Washington-Liberty coach Aubrey Mosley said.
In the region final, W-L had multiple service errors and lost the first set, 25-22, to South Lakes, which was returning well in that game.
"South Lakes was on fire that first game," Mosley said.
The Seahawks led 18-14 in the second game, when the momentum changed. That's when senior hitter Jasmine Green started serving. Using a hard jump serve, the Generals went on an 8-0 run en route to winning the set, 25-22.
Green had three aces and as many kills, or hitting winners, during that run.
"Jasmine went on a run with that hard jump serve," Mosley said. "That's how it works for her sometimes."
Green said her serve was working the best at any time all season during that stretch.
"I was trying to help the team comeback and win, and I felt like I needed to lead in that situation so we could get this," Green said.
Mosley said the team's "energy spiked" after Green's effort.
Washington-Liberty then won the next two sets, 25-13, 25-18.
"We knew we could do this, but we started a little tight in this match," Mosley said. "Then we really got our confidence."
In the region final, Green finished with 21 kills, four aces and a block. Kate Sheire had 16 kills for W-L. Also, Alyssa Dozier had three kills and three blocks, Sophie Beach had six aces, multiple assists and a kill; Ella Taylor had nine kills and two blocks; Kira Harrison had seven aces; Grace Danaceau had three kills and two blocks; and Lauren Bauer had a kill and multiple assists.
NOTES: Last season, W-L lost in the region semifinals to Westfield, 3-2, in a close match. Mosley said that loss gave the players more motivation entering this season . . . Making first-team all-region from Washington-Liberty were Sheire and Green. On the second team was Yorktown's Sarah Munis.
