The Washington-Liberty Generals amassed a point total of 142.575 to nip second-place Hayfield (142.225) in recent competition.
Leading the Generals was all-around winner Grace Chen with a score of 36.525. Chen won the uneven bars (9.15), tied for third on the balance beam (8.85), was fourth on the vault (9.4) and fifth on the floor exercise (9.125).
Washington-Liberty’s Sophia Bailey was third in the all-around (35.625). She was second on the vault (9.475) and beam (9.25), fourth on the floor (9.3) and eighth on the bars.
Also for W-L, Desta Sahle won the floor (9.6), was second on the bars (8.85) and tied for third on the beam (8.85).
Washington-Liberty’s Annie Marchese was fourth on the bars (8.7) and sixth on the vault (8.925).
Other gymnasts participating for W-L in the meet were Devin Nemirow, Ava Smialowicz, Maddie Kuzdzal, Charlotte Dennis and Ava Drewer, who was seventh on the vault (8.7).
