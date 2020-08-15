It took nearly five months and some intricate planning. Then at last, the popular and annual all-Arlington ice hockey high-school club match between the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots was played Aug. 1.
The Generals won, 5-3, at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex.
The season-ending rivalry match was originally scheduled for March 13, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Team coaches kept in touch with iceplex officials to plan the match if it would be allowed. When the venue opened in July, planning for the match got more involved, and eventually the Aug.1 date was confirmed.
“Both teams were missing some players, but the match was fun,” W-L coach Matt Seney said. “The best part was seeing the players focused on hockey. We were lucky to get it in.”
Each team had a couple of practice sessions to prepare for the match.
The event was played with only a few parents of seniors and other family members attending, and social-distancing measures in place. The Iceplex has been a packed house with big student sections for past matches.
Sticking with tradition, each team honored its seniors prior to play.
Once play began, Yorktown started fast with early pressure. Washington-Liberty, which was missing nine skaters and had to press into action three incoming freshmen, weathered the early pressure before scoring on a power play to take a 1-0 lead.
Matthew Clarke scooped up a loose puck and buried it into the Yorktown net for that first-period goal.
In the second, the Generals extended their lead to three when Kyle Wilson scored 16 seconds into the period, then rising freshman Talin Sidhu put a shot into the top shelf a few minutes later.
Yorktown responded quickly with a power play goal from senior Jeremy Marino, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Generals’ senior Hunter Spicer scored W-L’s third power-play goal, with an assist from Ethan Boyagian, to up the lead to 4-1.
With under three minutes left in the match, Yorktown scored to crawl within two. Wilson answered a minute later, netting his second goal of the game.
Yorktown’s Robbie Spadetti tallied with 1:34 to pull the Patriots back within two goals.
Washington-Liberty senior Ely Constantine earned the win in goal.
With the victory, W-L has won three of the last four matches against Yorktown, including two in a row.
“I think our special teams made the difference with our power-play goals,” Seney said. “This rivalry gets bigger and bigger every year and we want to keep that going. Hopefully, the students can return next time. This match was a good culmination for the seniors for their last high-school event.”
NOTE: The teams have been meeting in the final regular-season game since 2013.
