Former McLean High School boys head basketball coach Jim Smith is returning to the ranks of that position by taking the same level of varsity job for the Mustangs of George Mason High School in Falls Church.
In all, Smith has been a boys high-school head coach in the metro area for 29 seasons. He previously held that position at Chantilly High, until retiring in December of 2019, five games into the season. He did not coach the rest of that campaign. He worked this past season as an assistant boys freshman coach at McLean High under Rusty Payne.
Prior to being the McLean varsity head coach for three seasons, starting in 1988, Smith was the head coach for a couple of years at private school Sidwell Friends in D.C. He coached the longest at Chantilly, from the 1991-92 season until December of 2019.
In all, the Stuart High School graduate will take over at George Mason with 494 career varsity victories.
