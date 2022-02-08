Arlington Soccer Association girls academy director Nicci Wright will be leaving at the end of the spring season after more than eight years with the club.
Wright, also the association’s director of goalkeeping, coach of the under-16 academy team and co-coach of the under-19 academy team, has accepted a position as the director of coaching for the OL Reign Academy in Seattle to be closer to her family on the West Coast.
“For more than eight years, Nicci has been an incredible leader and a role model for our athletes,” ASA technical director German Peri said.
A native of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada, Wright has been with ASA since 2013, serving in numerous roles. In addition to coaching nearly a dozen teams during her tenure, including the 1999 Girls Red team that won the Virginia State Cup in 2017, she also was the age group director for the under-15-under-19 girls. In 2017, she was named the Youth Girls’ Regional Coach of the Year for the East Region by the United Soccer Coaches.
“I don’t think I would be even remotely the coach and the person I am without having the opportunity that I had with Arlington Soccer,” Wright said. “I’m going to be indebted to Arlington Soccer, to German and everybody. The staff, we are a family – we have each other’s backs. I’ve been lucky to work with amazing kids.”
